Crim Festival of Races drops plans for registration lottery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races will be 100% back in business for this summer’s events.

Organizers canceled plans for a lottery to determine who would be allowed to run the iconic event in downtown Flint. Instead, capacity limits for the in-person 10-mile, 5-mile, 5K and 1-mile races have increased significantly.

Some limitations will continue for the number of athletes in each race and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Crim organizers encourage everyone to click here and complete their registration as soon as possible while spots remains in each event.

Everyone who registered for the lottery already will receive a spot in their races automatically.

The 10-mile, 5-mile and 5K races all will have multiple starting times and athletes can select which time fits their schedule best. The Michigan Mile race will have a single starting time on the Saturday of Crim Festival weekend.

Crim organizers canceled all in-person races in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and hosted the 10 Days of Crim instead, which required athletes to complete the courses on their own and submit their times electronically.

Original plans for returning this summer included a hybrid system with limited numbers of athletes competing in-person on race day and some completing the course on their own. On Monday, the hybrid plans were scrapped in place of increased registration.

With the end of Michigan’s outdoor COVID-19 restrictions, Crim organizers are bringing back water stations, entertainment and spectators along the routes. Face coverings likely will be required in the starting and finishing areas for each race, but likely will not be required on the course.

Athletes who deferred their registration for the 2020 Crim festival will receive information from organizers about how to redeem it this summer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.