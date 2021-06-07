Dealerships continue to battle empty car lots due to chip shortage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - If you’re looking to buy a new car, you may have to settle for your second choice, or be prepared to wait weeks or months, for your new ride.

Many dealership car lots are empty, the result of a global semiconductor chip shortage.

“Don’t hold your breath and it’s going to be a while,” said Schad Sherman from Flint.

Sherman said he started looking for a new truck back in January. When he went to the dealership to buy the one he wanted, they told him it would take six to eight weeks... However after months of waiting, he had to settle.

“It’s been real frustrating just because I had a lease that was due in June and I was feeling that I was going to have to just settle for anything, a vehicle that I didn’t even want just because they couldn’t give me what I wanted,” said Sherman.

Tony Gabriel with Shae Chevrolet in Flint said the computer chip shortage has been a challenge keeping up with the huge demand.

“They should expect to come into an empty lot,” said Gabriel. Gabriel said normally they would have around 18-hundreds vehicles sitting on their lot.

Now... “I have 12 in rental, I have 10 non rentals on the ground, I have 63 coming and I have 203 in the systems. That’s my total inventory right now for Chevy,” said Gabriel.

And it’s not just Shea Chevrolet... Elijah McIntosh with Simms Chevrolet in Clio said he’s never seen the lot this empty.

“It’s kind of scary. We had to move used cars around just to make our lot more full because people have been asking if we’re going out of business,” said McIntosh

Although they may not have your car on the lot, Gabriel said it’s worth your while to buy or trade in your vehicle right now.

“Normally, the rule of thumb is you lose thousands when you buy a new car and you drive away in it. That’s not true right now. Right now the market is as funky as it’s ever been before,” said Gabriel.

Shea Chevrolet said unlike before the global chip shortage, where people would lose money driving a new car off the lot, people can actually make equity on their vehicles in the current market.

Gabriel said the cool thing about the global chip shortage is that it’s made it easier for people to buy their new ride. You can go online or go into the dealership and a sales representative can help you along the way.

