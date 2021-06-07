Advertisement

Detroit-based Faygo adds new flavor in time for summer

Faygo Firework is the Detroit-based soda maker's latest flavor just time time for summer.
Faygo Firework is the Detroit-based soda maker's latest flavor just time time for summer.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Faygo has added another flavor to its more than 50-flavor lineup.

The Detroit-based beverage maker says Monday that Faygo Firework combines cherry, blue raspberry and lime flavors. It will roll out across the Midwest this summer in 24-ounce bottles and will be available for a limited time.

Faygo Beverages got its start in Detroit in 1907 as the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works. The company says that was too long to print on bottles and the name was shortened in the 1920s to Faygo.

