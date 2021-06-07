Downtown Lapeer resident recounts harrowing escape from early morning fire

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A little over two days since flames ripped through two historic buildings in downtown Lapeer, a resident evacuated in the early morning hours recounts the harrowing ordeal.

The fire burned for more than 12 hours and left more than a dozen people displaced. One of them was a woman who hadn’t even lived in that apartment for a year.

”I started from nothing. I moved back here in January 2019, and I built my empire. That’s what I called it. I built my empire and just to have it taken like that,” said Debra Raska, who was sleeping in her second floor apartment early Saturday morning when firefighters knocked on her door and told her to get out.

Raska, her daughter and 1-month-old grandchild were also in the apartment. All of them got out safely.

“We just stood on the sidewalk and all we could do was just watch -- watch everything go,” she said. “It was devastating, just devastating.”

The 10-alarm fire destroyed several apartments and businesses in historic downtown Lapeer.

It was the second major downtown fire the city has seen in the last decade. But in the face of adversity, the true meaning of community comes to light.

“The community has really come together for me and my neighbor. He lost everything too,” Raska said. “Everyone’s come together for us.”

Raska, in the meantime, is staying with family for however long she needs. She’s also working with her landlord to find a new place she can call home.

“Things are going to rebuild itself. It just takes time,” she said.

A bunch of businesses will be coming together at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blend Frozen Yogurt to help fundraise for the 15 victims. As for the buildings, it’s still too early to tell what will happen next.

Fire officials say it could take weeks before a cause of the fire is determined.

