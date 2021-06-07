Advertisement

Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game

A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased in Swartz Creek.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County woman won’t be living paycheck to paycheck anymore after claiming a $1 million prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The woman won the top prize in the $1,000 a Week for Life game with a scratch off ticket purchased at the Admiral gas station on Miller Road in Swartz Creek. She chose to accept a lump sum prize of $1.1 million rather than annual payments of $52,000.

“I like playing the $2 scratch-off games,” the lucky winner said. “I usually buy three at a time but decided to grab a couple extra this time and it paid off. I’ve told my family that I won and feel like I’m living in a dream.”

She plans to invest her winnings so she won’t have to live paycheck to paycheck anymore.

Players have won more than $11 million from the $1,000 a Week for Life game since July 2020. More than $8 million in prizes remain in the game, including two more $1,000 a week for life winners.

