‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s hard for resident to come to terms with what happened in downtown Lapeer, when decades of memories went up in smoke.

The fire that sparked overnight Saturday burned for more than 12 hours, leaving scorch marks on more than just surrounding buildings, but hearts and minds as well.

The community was battered by its second major fire in under a decade but remains thankful the situation didn’t take a turn for the worse. The city has already promised to rebuild.

Only charred wood and piles of rubble fill the space where two historic buildings stood just a day earlier.

“There was a center building here and that’s where it started and then there was another building right here.”

Rod Robertson is directing a play at the nearby Pix Theater. The local icon, open for auditions Sunday, spared by the flames that put a whole section of this small town city block out of commission.

“The community rallied,” Robertson said. “They were bringing them food and water and letting them use the restrooms in their businesses... the fire department did an amazing job considering how hot it was. It turned into an oven.”

The 10-alarm fire kept fire crews on the attack for hours, blinded by thick black smoke. The flames just kept coming, unrelenting and uncontrollable, engulfing apartments above and businesses below in a city under siege.

A lot of folks had to take it in for themselves, sporting stunned stares as they watched their city’s history crumble to dust.

“To wake up this morning and to see this, it’s heartbreaking,” said Patrick Hingst, a downtown business owner. “To see those memories just go up.”

“It’s gone in the blink of an eye,” Katie Witherspoon said. “It’s really sad.”

Witherspoon and daughter Victoria live just down the street and came when they heard the commotion.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “Lapeer is a small, little town. We love Lapeer. This is devastating.”

Plywood covered the doors and windows of at least one nearby shop Sunday. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were still in the area, working with the more than a dozen folks who once called this charred pile of rubble home, providing financial and mental help.

A sign in the window just across the street read, “God bless fire and rescue workers.”

“It’s one of those times where all of the usual arguments are gone and everyone’s like, let’s get together,” Robertson said. “Let’s get through this.”

Fire investigators continue looking into what sparked that initial fire and will likely have an answer in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

