Gratiot County boy dies after falling off farm tractor

PERRINTON, Mich. (AP) - A 10-year-old boy in central Michigan has died after falling from a farm tractor.

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m., according to the Gratiot County sheriff’s office.

The boy was riding on the tractor’s fender when the tractor hit a bump. Police say the boy fell and was run over by the tractor and additional farm equipment.

The child was dead at the scene. A family member driving the tractor was not injured.

He is the second boy in Mid-Michigan to die in a tractor accident in two weeks. Police 2-year-old Roman Wager of Sterling Heights fell off a tractor and died on May 29 in Oakland County’s Brandon Township.

Investigators say Roman and another 2-year-old cousin were riding on a Kubota with their older cousin, 33-year-old Anthony Davis. He told the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office that he wasn’t sure how Roman fell.

Davis is facing a felony charge of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated causing death and a misdemeanor charge of operating an off-road vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16 after the incident.

Police say Davis admitted to drinking four to six 12-ounce beers before getting on the Kubota tractor with his cousins and investigators found an open car on beer on the tractor.

