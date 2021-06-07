Advertisement

HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Heating and cooling companies have their work cut out for them in the summer heat gripping Mid-Michigan this week.

Air conditioners are often working overtime to keep homes cool -- and that means units can stop working when residents need them most. Like any household appliance, air conditioners need care and maintenance.

“A lot of maintenance issues. We’re running across failed capacitors and contactors, which should be checked every year, according to the manufacturer and a lot of dirty coils and air filters,” said Randy Dallaire, a service technician with Blessing Plumbing and Heating.

His crew was working to clean the coils on a unit at a home in Swartz Creek.

“Make sure your condenser coils are free of any grass clippings or cottonwood,” Dallaire said. “Cottonwood is all over the place right now. I’m sure everyone’s seen that flying around. That gets pulled into the side of the condenser while it’s running.”

That means the unit is running less efficiently, causing a higher utility bill and less comfortable conditions inside the home.

Dallaire said every home’s HVAC system should be serviced and checked once a year. The cost is roughly a tank of gasoline or two, but the alternative can be shelling out several thousands of dollars for a new unit.

“If the system is not working, you should always check the batteries in your thermostat, your air filter is clean and your blower motor is running on the furnace, because the furnace uses the blower motor to push the cool air around the house,” Dallaire said.

HVAC experts say what’s done on the outside is just as important on the inside. They recommend keeping all floor and wall vents open, because closing them can increase pressure in the system and make cooling system work harder.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Next generation getting involved at Back to the Bricks
Next generation of car-lovers picking up the torch at Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sparks love of car culture among young people
A pile of rubble is all that's left after a fire destroyed two buildings in downtown Lapeer.
Downtown Lapeer resident recounts harrowing escape from early morning fire