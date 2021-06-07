HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Heating and cooling companies have their work cut out for them in the summer heat gripping Mid-Michigan this week.

Air conditioners are often working overtime to keep homes cool -- and that means units can stop working when residents need them most. Like any household appliance, air conditioners need care and maintenance.

“A lot of maintenance issues. We’re running across failed capacitors and contactors, which should be checked every year, according to the manufacturer and a lot of dirty coils and air filters,” said Randy Dallaire, a service technician with Blessing Plumbing and Heating.

His crew was working to clean the coils on a unit at a home in Swartz Creek.

“Make sure your condenser coils are free of any grass clippings or cottonwood,” Dallaire said. “Cottonwood is all over the place right now. I’m sure everyone’s seen that flying around. That gets pulled into the side of the condenser while it’s running.”

That means the unit is running less efficiently, causing a higher utility bill and less comfortable conditions inside the home.

Dallaire said every home’s HVAC system should be serviced and checked once a year. The cost is roughly a tank of gasoline or two, but the alternative can be shelling out several thousands of dollars for a new unit.

“If the system is not working, you should always check the batteries in your thermostat, your air filter is clean and your blower motor is running on the furnace, because the furnace uses the blower motor to push the cool air around the house,” Dallaire said.

HVAC experts say what’s done on the outside is just as important on the inside. They recommend keeping all floor and wall vents open, because closing them can increase pressure in the system and make cooling system work harder.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.