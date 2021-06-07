JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Heat and humidity across Mid-Michigan Monday resulted in the development of some thundershowers. High temperatures for the day moved easily through the 80s before the rain developed. Temperatures overnight will range from the middle to upper 60s, and it will stay very muggy as the showers fade away.

More showers and thundershowers will likely develop again on Tuesday. We do need some rain, so we will take what we can get. Unfortunately, the pattern that develops Tuesday will be scattered in nature. This means that some people may get lucky and see a decent rainfall, while others will be left without. Highs will once again move easily into the 80s with the high humidity holding.

Spotty showers will remain a possibility for Wednesday and Thursday. Nothing widespread nor generous is expected, but again, we will take what we can get. Highs will continue to range from the lower to middle 80s, with the humidity staying high. I think we should see the humidity become a little more tolerable in time for the weekend. - JR