Judge requires board up of second condemned Flint apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Boards are covering doors and windows on part of a second condemned apartment complex in Flint, but city officials aren’t sure who put them in place.

The Sunset Village Apartments complex is empty and the grass apparently hadn’t been cut in weeks after the city condemned the entire complex in February. That’s when somebody either cut or stole water pipes, cutting off heat to the entire complex in the dead of winter.

A maintenance crew was at the complex Monday afternoon cleaning up the mess and mowing tall grass. Workers said they plan to be there all week.

A judge ordered on Monday that the owners have to complete the boarding process, remove the trash, cut the grass and put a fence around the property. If they don’t, the owners were also ordered to put $50,000 aside in case the city has to take care of it.

“These buildings have been wide open -- the theft, the vandalism. We’re worried about the grass being so tall. The traffic concerns -- you can’t see when you come to the corners. This is a bus route,” said Sharon Bradley, the president of the Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association.

She said the group was created to beautify the area and make it walkable for neighbors. But they’ve been climbing an uphill battle over the Sunset Village Apartments over the past 18 months.

“It feels like we’re full time trying to get help from the city for all of this multitude of problems that pop up that no one seems to be able to get it under control,” Bradley said.

She had been asking the city for help at least a year before the complex was condemned, so she’s grateful to see some progress now in June.

“I don’t know what the legal maneuvers are to take control of a property, but I would think if it were condemned in February, it would not take ‘til June to get it under control,” Bradley said.

The city says the out-of-state owner’s other property -- Richfield Court Apartments on Flint’s east side, was their No. 1 priority. Plus, they wanted to allow the owners time to step up, which Mayor Sheldon Neeley said apparently is happening now.

“Due process is in place,” he said. “You cannot just automatically walk into a private owner’s property and just start doing things.”

Because some work has been done, it’s not clear when the city will say the owners are not moving quickly enough and take over the Sunset Village property. There was a fire on the property about a week ago, which could speed up the city’s process.

If Flint has to board up the buildings, secure the property and cut off utilities again, the Florida-based owners will be ordered to pay another $50,000 to cover the cost of the city’s work.

The city did have to secure the Richfield Court Apartments complex. The owners were ordered to put aside $20,000 earlier this year to cover the cost of that work. The City Attorney said that money still has not been paid.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.