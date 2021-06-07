Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time this year, some 90 degree weather across parts of mid-Michigan.

Saginaw has topped out so far at 91 degrees.

That’s 4 degrees shy of a record 95 for this date.

Flint is at 88 for the high as of late afternoon Sunday.

This week is shaping up to feel more “tropical.”

A surge of humidity will make it uncomfortable a times, so you may want to wait on any outdoor work until cooler and less humid weather returns. Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Look for overnight lows from the upper 60s to low 70s and highs on Monday in the mid 80s.

Some afternoon showers are possible too.

There will also be daily chances for typical summer showers and thunderstorms through Friday, before drier conditions return for next weekend.

No day will be a washout. Just keep your eye to the sky as any rain could produce heavy downpours.

The best chances for getting wet will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

No severe weather is expected and any rain will be welcome for thirsty lawns, gardens and farmers’ fields of planted crops.

