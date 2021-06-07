Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman was in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in Flint.

Flint police responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of East York Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both women were rushed to an area hospital, where one woman died and the second remained in critical condition.

Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting on Sunday and no arrests were announced. Police will continue investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at 810-237-6956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

