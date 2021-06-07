Advertisement

Man’s body found in Flint river north of downtown Flint

Police say there are no signs of foul play, but they aren’t sure how the man got in the river
A man’s body was found in the Flint river north of downtown Flint on Sunday afternoon
A man's body was found in the Flint river north of downtown Flint on Sunday afternoon
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man’s body was found in the Flint river north of downtown Flint on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. to investigate reports of a person in the water near the 400 block of East Boulevard Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Police aren’t sure how the man, who was not identified on Sunday, ended up in the river, but they say there were no immediate signs of foul play.. The investigation will continue on Monday.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

