Advertisement

Michigan attorney general seeks 90% reduction in DTE natural gas increase

Utility wants $195 million rate hike, but attorney general believes only $19 million is necessary
(WKYT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is arguing for a 90% reduction in DTE Energy’s proposed natural gas increase.

DTE is requesting a $195 million annual rate hike for 1.3 million customers across Michigan, but Attorney General Dana Nessel believes the company is entitled to no more than $19 million. The company’s request would increase rates by 11% for residential customers.

The increase would affect some gas customers in Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. DTE electric customers in eastern Michigan would not be affected by the natural gas rate change.

Nessel acknowledges that some additional funding is necessary for DTE to complete some infrastructure upgrades, but she believes any increase should be moderate for all customers.

“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided.”

DTE filed the rate increase request with the Michigan Public Service Commission in February and the state agency continues deciding whether to allow an increase. The commission can approve, deny or modify DTE’s rate increase request.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Next generation getting involved at Back to the Bricks
Next generation of car-lovers picking up the torch at Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sparks love of car culture among young people
A pile of rubble is all that's left after a fire destroyed two buildings in downtown Lapeer.
Downtown Lapeer resident recounts harrowing escape from early morning fire
Air conditioner repair
HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running