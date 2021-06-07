Michigan attorney general seeks 90% reduction in DTE natural gas increase

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is arguing for a 90% reduction in DTE Energy’s proposed natural gas increase.

DTE is requesting a $195 million annual rate hike for 1.3 million customers across Michigan, but Attorney General Dana Nessel believes the company is entitled to no more than $19 million. The company’s request would increase rates by 11% for residential customers.

The increase would affect some gas customers in Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. DTE electric customers in eastern Michigan would not be affected by the natural gas rate change.

Nessel acknowledges that some additional funding is necessary for DTE to complete some infrastructure upgrades, but she believes any increase should be moderate for all customers.

“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided.”

DTE filed the rate increase request with the Michigan Public Service Commission in February and the state agency continues deciding whether to allow an increase. The commission can approve, deny or modify DTE’s rate increase request.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.