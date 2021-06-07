Advertisement

Michigan confirms first case of hantavirus transmitted from rodents

Woman who cleaned a home infested with rodents contracted the potentially deadly respiratory illness
Mice
Mice(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman who cleaned a home infested with rodents is Michigan’s first confirmed case of hantavirus.

The serious pulmonary illness has been around the United States, primarily in the Southwest, since 1993. The Washtenaw County woman is the first confirmed case in Michigan, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hantavirus is transmitted from rodents like mice through urine, droppings or saliva mostly during the spring and summer. Rodent material containing hantavirus dries and the virus become airborne when it gets disturbed, allowing people to inhale it or have it enter a break in the skin.

The resulting respiratory illness is fatal for about 40% of humans who contract it, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. There are no confirmed cases of hantavirus spreading from person to person in the United States.

Symptoms of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome include fever, chills, body aches, headache, nausea and diarrhea.

Health officials say anyone cleaning areas with evidence of rodent infestation should wear gloves, ventilate the area for 30 minutes before working and wet areas with a disinfectant first.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

Marijuana information you may not have known
Marijuana information you may not have known
Life saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients
Life saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients
Hurley Medical Center
Michigan to require implicit bias training for licensed health care workers
Getting rid of allergies for good
Getting rid of allergies for good