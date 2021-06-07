Michigan reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in 10 months over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases since August over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 388 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 419 combined on Sunday and Monday for total of 890,764. Saturday’s total is the lowest for a single day since Aug. 21, 2020.

The total for Sunday and Monday is the lowest since state health officials began combining statistics for those two days on Labor Day weekend in 2020.

Fewer than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of nearly 312 per day, which is about 800 fewer cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 837,864 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 46,658 from two weeks ago. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 72 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 11 combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,376. Saturday’s COVID-19 death total was the highest for Michigan in two weeks.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained lower than average over the weekend with only 19,154 tests completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level on record Sunday, settling at 1.97%, which is the first time the percentage reached below 2%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped by nearly 25% over the past week. As of Monday, 760 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 218 from June 1. Of those, 688 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 226 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 129 of them were on ventilators.

Since Saturday, there are 50 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 45 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.196 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 5.912 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.637 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 646,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.498 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.674 million people statewide. A total of 47.9% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 59.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 33,564 cases and 874 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 21,112 cases and 597 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,087 cases, 29 deaths and 909 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 10,554 cases and 334 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Clare, 2,043 cases, 81 deaths and 1,769 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,913 cases, 55 deaths and 1,695 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,218 cases and 116 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,049 cases and 74 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

Iosco, 1,805 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 5,378 cases, 93 deaths and 4,856 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Lapeer, 7,833 cases and 199 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 6,827 cases, 88 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Ogemaw, 1,470 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 583 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,617 cases, 51 deaths and 1,424 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Sanilac, 3,731 cases and 113 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,711 cases, 103 deaths and 5,321 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 4,882 cases and 163 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

