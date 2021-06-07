Advertisement

Much needed rain chances arrive

Daily chances for showers and storms
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The warm weather continues but we’re going to be much more humid this week, and have more rain chances.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20 for the afternoon. We’ll see some sun between the clouds, but especially this afternoon and evening, bring in scattered showers and possible storms.

Scattered rain continues overnight with lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be light overnight and remain that way tomorrow.

Tuesday will be similar to today with highs around 80 and scattered showers and storms.

Nothing severe is expected but some of the storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

More Heat, Humidity, and Some Storms...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report
More Heat, Humidity, and Some Storms...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Air conditioner repair
HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running
Heat, Humidity, and a Few More Storms...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Heat, Humidity, and a Few More Storms...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report