New STEM center in Hemlock opens for students

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - A new center for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) has opened for students in Hemlock and surrounding communities.

The Lockwood STEM Center, located near Hemlock High School, is now the home for FIRST Robotics and other STEM-related programs for students that go to Merill, Swan Valley, St. Charles, Freeland, and Hemlock schools.

“It’s not about me, it’s certainly about our community and the understanding that this community has for the importance of science, technology, engineering and math,” said Tom Lockwood, technology director for Hemlock Public Schools.

The center is named after Lockwood because of his hard work and contributions to the community.

On Monday, the community came together for a grand opening ceremony. State Representative Rodney Wakeman was in attendance and shared this message.

“Congratulations to each of you,” he said. “You know your community, your school district should be mightily proud of what you have here.”

ABC12 got a first look at the new center. It is a 5,600 square-foot building where students will be able to get hands-on experience learning coding, computer-aided design, 3D printing and fabrication.

“The Lockwood STEM Center will bridge the gap between disadvantages and opportunities,” said Andy Ault, with Hemlock Semiconductor Operations. “It will be home to inventors, makers, and dreamers. It will be the difference between I can’t and I will; for students who have been told that STEM careers are out of reach for them.”

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) was one of the many organizations that came in to help support the construction of the facility. HSC provided more than $100,000 for the project.

Kindergarten through high school students will have access to the center.

For Hemlock junior, Ashlynn Wrona, the center is helping her realize what she wants to do with the rest of her life.

“I realized that science and math is really interesting to me and I am very good at it,” she said. “So, coming into here allowed me to explore that opportunity and I have found something I really love.”

Wrona said before high school, she was thinking about pursuing a career in arts or English but now wants to be a psychiatrist or even an engineer.

“I ended up spending so much of my time in here, I’d rather be after school testing out driving the robot and just doing other things,” she added.

Lockwood said this is the point of having a center like this. It’s for students to be able to get an experience that you cannot get inside of a classroom and to help inspire them to pursue careers in STEM fields.

“Without this kind-on hands on experience, they wouldn’t have any idea what they really wanted to do when they grew up,” he said. “It is really inspirational.”

More information about the STEM center can be found here.

