No licenses required for Michigan’s outdoor summer fun this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Enjoying many of Michigan’s natural resources will be free this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources annual Three Free weekend is June 12 and 13. No licenses or fees are required for fishing, riding on off-road vehicle trails or visiting state parks.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our Three Free weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

Three Free weekend includes:

Free fishing without a license, but all other regulations on the number of fish caught remain.

Free use of 3,800 miles of off-road vehicle trails and six scramble areas without a license or permit.

Free recreation passports allow everyone into all 103 state parks and 1,300 state boating access sites.

Michigan has offered Free Fishing Weekends since 1986 to promote use and awareness of the state’s 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, 11,000 inland lakes and miles of rivers.

The DNR offers another Free Fishing Weekend in February to promote ice fishing and outdoor winter recreation opportunities.

