Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township Police say the suspect in a weekend murder and sexual assault in the Mount Pleasant area turned himself in late Monday night.

Police say 40-year-old Isaiah Gary “Zeke” Gardenhire is in custody after he traveled to the Flint area Monday in a stolen Ford Fusion.

ABC12 News received a call from Gardenhire shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, saying he wanted to turn himself in. We discovered he had traveled to Flint Township, and we were able to put him in touch with police.

Sgt. Matt Van Lente tells us he then negotiated a safe scenario for Gardenhire to himself in shortly after 11 p.m. at Montego’s Liquor Shop at the Sunoco gas station at Linden Rd. and Lennon Rd. in Flint Township. Sgt. Van Lente says Gardenhire then gave himself up “politely.” They sat with him at that location until just before midnight Tuesday morning, when Michigan State Police arrived to pick Gardenhire up. He was handed over without incident.

Earlier in the day, the Shepherd Police Department said Gardenhire may have been spotted in their area, and committed a violent crime Monday afternoon. Details on that incident were not immediately available and police haven’t confirmed whether Gardenhire was the suspect.

As a precaution, Shepherd Public Schools were placed in secure mode while the manhunt continued.

This morning we learned that the suspect in Sunday's homicide was still in the area and had committed another violent... Posted by Shepherd Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Gardenhire was wanted for a murder and sexual assault reported around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on South Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant.

Michigan State Police say a juvenile female was stabbed and later died from her injuries. An adult female allegedly was sexually assaulted as part of the incident.

A warrant charged Gardenhire with murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

