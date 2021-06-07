Advertisement

Police: Isabella County murder suspect turns himself in to Flint Twp. police

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township Police say the suspect in a weekend murder and sexual assault in the Mount Pleasant area turned himself in late Monday night.

Police say 40-year-old Isaiah Gary “Zeke” Gardenhire is in custody after he traveled to the Flint area Monday in a stolen Ford Fusion.

ABC12 News received a call from Gardenhire shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday, saying he wanted to turn himself in. We discovered he had traveled to Flint Township, and we were able to put him in touch with police.

Sgt. Matt Van Lente tells us he then negotiated a safe scenario for Gardenhire to himself in shortly after 11 p.m. at Montego’s Liquor Shop at the Sunoco gas station at Linden Rd. and Lennon Rd. in Flint Township. Sgt. Van Lente says Gardenhire then gave himself up “politely.” They sat with him at that location until just before midnight Tuesday morning, when Michigan State Police arrived to pick Gardenhire up. He was handed over without incident.

Earlier in the day, the Shepherd Police Department said Gardenhire may have been spotted in their area, and committed a violent crime Monday afternoon. Details on that incident were not immediately available and police haven’t confirmed whether Gardenhire was the suspect.

As a precaution, Shepherd Public Schools were placed in secure mode while the manhunt continued.

This morning we learned that the suspect in Sunday's homicide was still in the area and had committed another violent...

Posted by Shepherd Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Gardenhire was wanted for a murder and sexual assault reported around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on South Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant.

Michigan State Police say a juvenile female was stabbed and later died from her injuries. An adult female allegedly was sexually assaulted as part of the incident.

A warrant charged Gardenhire with murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Michigan State Police actively searching for Isabella County homicide, sexual assault suspect
A woman won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with this scratch off lottery ticket...
Genesee County woman claims $1.1 million prize from Michigan Lottery game
A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman are dead and another 28-year-old woman is in critical...
Man and woman dead, another woman critically injured after triple shooting in Flint
Rubble occupies the space where two historic buildings once stood in downtown Lapeer.
‘Gone in the blink of an eye’: Lapeer reeling, thankful for work of first responders in aftermath of historic fire

Latest News

Next generation getting involved at Back to the Bricks
Next generation of car-lovers picking up the torch at Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks Promo Tour sparks love of car culture among young people
A pile of rubble is all that's left after a fire destroyed two buildings in downtown Lapeer.
Downtown Lapeer resident recounts harrowing escape from early morning fire
Air conditioner repair
HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running