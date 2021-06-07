Advertisement

Saginaw schools leader arrested, released as prosecutor cites insufficient evidence in domestic case

Ramont Roberts spent several hours in jail after the arrest on a domestic violence claim
Ramont Roberts
By Terry Camp
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Schools Superintendent is out of jail tonight sfter being arrested Sunday night on a domestic violence complaint.

Dr. Ramont Roberts spent several hours in the Saginaw County Jail , but was released Monday afternoon.

Saginaw County jail records show Roberts arrived at the jail around 8:30 Sunday night.

Audio from 9-1-1 indicates police were called to a home on Owen Street after a claim by the daughter of woman that Roberts and the woman had assaulted each other.

There was no request for medical crews.

Roberts was jailed on the charge of domestic violence, but Monday afternoon, the Saginaw County prosecutor’s office released a statement saying “it reviewed a complaint against Mr. Roberts this morning and declined to issue a criminal charge against him because we did not feel there was sufficient evidence.”

The office would not comment further.

We talked to several school board members today, who declined to comment until they learn more about what exactly happened.

Roberts has been Saginaw Public Schools superintendent since 2018 after serving in the position on an interim basis. The school district is looking to enter a new era as voters approved a bond proposal, paving the way for construction of two new school buildings.

Just a few weeks ago, Roberts personally paid half of the ticket prices for students who attended the district’s three proms.

We reached out to Dr. Roberts by email this afternoon, but we did not hear back.

