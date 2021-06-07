Some sun, some rain today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The warm weather continues but we’re going to be much more humid this week, and have more rain chances.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20 for the afternoon. We’ll see some sun between the clouds, but especially this afternoon and evening, bring in scattered showers and possible storms.

Scattered rain continues overnight with lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be light overnight and remain that way tomorrow.

Tuesday will be similar to today with highs around 80 and scattered showers and storms.

Nothing severe is expected but some of the storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.

