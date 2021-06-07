Track & Field State finals - Fenton, Frankenmuth take home state titles

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton boys track and field won its first state championship in program history. Tiger’s senior Brandon Miller was runner up in the 100 and 200-meter dashes while Noah Sage was runner up in the 400.

Carman-Ainsworth Terrence Muex broke a state record in the 400-meter dash. He has a time of 46.52 in the 400 and set the new all-time division championship meet record.

The Frankenmuth boys track and field team won its first state title since 2011.

Byron’s Sarah Marvin defended her state title and took home the title in the shot put and discuss. Her score in shot broke the Division 3 state meet record. Also, Sarah’s twin sister won 3rd place in both events!

Beecher took home some hardware, sophomore Jaylin Townsend took home the title in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the Boys 4 x 200 relay team are state champs. Altogether Beecher finished in 3rd.

