Trials resume in Saginaw County, to be held at Dow Event and Horizon Conference Centers

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/07/21)- “We are going to have 4 solid months of jury trials and preliminary examinations as well,” said Saginaw County Chief Judge Darnell Jackson.

Saginaw County Chief Judge Darnell Jackson is hoping put these next 4 months to good use-- by getting the backlog of trials completed.

That includes about 50 capital cases delayed due to an explosion in COVID numbers in March.

“As a matter of fact we started one this morning,” the judge said.

But due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the trials will once again take place at the Dow Event Center and Horizon Conference Center instead of the courthouse.

“If we were at the courthouse, I would agree not a good idea to co-mingle 80-100 jurors and staff in the Saginaw County courthouse in addition to staff and participants, but we’re talking about the Dow Event Center which holds up to 1200 people. We are talking about the Horizon Conference Center that holds up to 900 people,” he said.

And Jackson wants to assure jurors that the County continues to take precautions.

“We will be properly social distanced. Mask wearing will still be required and a lot of people are getting vaccinated now so we think it will be the safest way to do a jury trial at this point,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.