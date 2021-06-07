Two shootings in Flint area Monday add to deadly weekend tally

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating two shootings within an hour of each other in Flint on Monday afternoon after another violent weekend.

At least one person was shot outside a liquor store on the corner of Carpenter Road and Selby Street near I-475, where one person was rushed to an area hospital. About an hour later, the Flint Police Department says another person was shot on Taylor Street.

These incidents were the latest violent after a busy weekend for police in the Flint area.

Three people are dead and six people are still recovering from critical injuries after two shootings, a stabbing and several crashes -- including a hit-and-run -- from Thursday night through late Sunday night in Flint. Police say they can’t predict what the summer will bring.

“We’re aware and concerned about the increase in violent incidents in the city of Flint. We’ve met with and are working with our community partners, to increase patrols in high crime areas,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

She said Michigan State Police are working with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Flint Police Department to analyze data and determine when exactly to increase their presence in Flint neighborhoods. Vetter said they do see this weekend’s uptick in violence as a concern.

All eight incidents, including the two shootings on Monday, remain under investigation, so she couldn’t share many details about the incidents.

Based on the information released so far, most of the victims are in their 20s and police only know the identity of one suspect. Investigators are hoping residents will help provide information leading to more suspects.

“We want to earn the public’s trust and gain cooperation from the public so that when these violent crimes do occur, we are able to gather the information that will help us solve the crimes and keep our community safe as a whole,” Vetter said.

To achieve that, she said troopers are working to build relationships with neighborhoods across the Flint area.

“We’re parents too and we want our kids to be safe. We want our neighborhoods to be safe and our communities to be a great place to live,” Vetter said. “And we just asked for the public’s help to communicate and let us know when they observe there’s a problem.”

Michigan State Police also are increasing road patrols to get illegal guns off the street. Vetter said troopers have been busy confiscating a number of guns and drugs -- and even catching some drivers on fugitive warrants.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green referred comment on the deadly weekend incidents to a press conference he hosted in April, when he asked for the community’s help to keep the violence under control.

