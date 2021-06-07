Woman dies, man in critical condition after weekend crash on Pierson Road

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is dead and a man was in critical condition after a crash on Pierson Road in Flint late Saturday.

Police say the man and woman were in a Chevrolet Aveo driving east on Pierson Road near Harvard Street when they were hit by a Jeep Cherokee also traveling eastbound, according to the Flint Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the man with her was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition over the weekend.

Investigators did not say whether anyone in the Jeep was injured. Police say the driver of the Jeep likely was speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash should fall Flint police at 810-237-6816.

