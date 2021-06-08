Next generation of car-lovers picking up the torch at Back to the Bricks

CADILLAC, Mich. (WJRT) -“My son, Christopher, Henry, my wife, Joe, grandson Nico.”

Three generations of gear heads…

“These guys—the young guys coming along, he’s wrenched on this car. He knows how to check the oil and the tire pressure.”

And two classic T Birds worth their weight in sweat equity.

“This is my ’59 I got a year and a half ago and that is only after I had that white ’60 for 53 years.”

David Lau roped his whole family into the act, including son, Christopher, now behind the wheel of dad’s original pride and joy.

“Other kids learned how to play basketball, I learned how to rebuild a carburetor,” Christopher related.

“We want to be here 10-20 years from now and the only way to do that is to get our youth involved.”

And that, explains Executive director Amber Taylor, key to keeping the momentum going. Younger crowds – and younger cars. An effort to cater to the car community as a whole – not just the classics – sees brand new wheels idling alongside that familiar vintage flair. But there’s also, says Amber, a secret sauce in the mix.

“We invited the cities to come to these events and as you see here today, it’s a success,” she said.

“It’s fun to learn how the engine works and what makes it do what it does,” Christopher’s son explained.

Henry helped dad install new seat belts and has even seen some action under the hood. Even little Nico, getting involved, and grandpa couldn’t be more proud.

