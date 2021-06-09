Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Some tree damage in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
Severe storms cause damage in parts of Mid-Michigan
Severe threat for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
A few strong storms possible in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to help children heal
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers