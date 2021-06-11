Advertisement

Flint and Genesee Group looking 100+ teens to work this summer

DNR partnership and youth employment program both need workers right away
By Dawn Jones
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jobs are plentiful this summer.

More than 300 positions are available for teenagers through Flint and Genesee Education and Talent, which is part of the former Flint and Genesee Area Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the jobs are available to anyone age 16 to 19 through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Those types of jobs involve urban gardening, landscaping, blight elimination,” said James Avery, the director of Flint and Genesee Education and Talent.

Some of the work will be completed at the Berston Field House in Flint. DNR workers have spent a couple years beautifying the area by clearing land across Pasadena Avenue.

In addition to the DNR jobs, there are more 300 openings for students through the summer youth employment program. Those jobs are open to graduates of the Teen Quest program, but eligibility is expanding to include older graduates this year due to the labor shortage around Michigan.

Organizers will accept applications from people up to age 21 this summer.

“Normally, it would be 14 to 18 high school years, but I think it’s no secret there is really a little crux right now with getting employment,” Avery said. “For-profit (businesses) are struggling to get hires, but we are giving opportunity and opening it to our past grads who may be home for the summer.

Avery said these opportunities offer more than just pocket change for the students. Flint and Genesee Education and Talent hopes to fill the jobs immediately.

Click here for more information about summer jobs for youth in Genesee County and how to apply.

