Advertisement

Wellnest: A new app to help with mental health

By Christina Burkhart
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - About three quarters of all mental illness cases begin by age 24, and stigma is the number one reason why people don’t seek help. But two friends from the University of Michigan are trying to change that.

There’s a mental health crisis on college campuses, and friends Drew Pilat and Jack Kornet are trying to help. They created a gamified app called Wellnest. It’s goal is to tackle mental health issues, through mindfulness, in a fun way.

“So, we think that if we can make mindfulness more fun and engaging, that it will help people actually start doing this. That they can start working on their mental health like they do their physical health,” shared Drew Pilat, co-founder and COO of Wellnest.

The two work with cognitive scientists to evolve the app’s features. There are things like a mood check, a daily conversation, and voice journaling.

User Mac Realo opens it up almost daily.

“I struggle with my mental health on my own daily basis, and there are times that I even struggle with expressing it to other people. So Wellnest offers me the space to be able to reflect and share my thoughts and emotions,” explained Realo.

According to Inside Higher Ed, three in five students are worried about their mental health. And six in ten who sought help said it was difficult to find. The creators say Wellnest fills that void and it’s as simple as opening up apps like YouTube, Netflix and Tik Tok.

“These people who might be struggling with just day to day things that everyone struggles with, our app has been able to make a big improvement in their life and make them feel better about things,” said Jack Kornet, co-founder and chief design officer at Wellnest.

Downloading the app is free but can pay dividends for a lifetime.

Drew and Jack are working with video game designers and a team of psychologists to evolve the look and function of Wellnest.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Some tree damage in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
Severe storms cause damage in parts of Mid-Michigan
Severe threat for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
A few strong storms possible in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Latest News

Bill McKay of Haslett, Michigan speaks with ABC12's Mark Bullion during a Monday morning...
Mid Michigan Alzheimer’s patient hopeful, optimistic about new FDA approved drug Aduhelm
Healthsource WJRT
Living without a bladder
Reducing hip dysplasia risk factors
Reducing hip dysplasia risk factors
Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County extending teen sexual health clinic to some Saturdays