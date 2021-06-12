Advertisement

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple of weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — short hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.

Saturday’s auction followed more than a month of online bidding that reached $4.8 million by Friday. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday’s auction.

Bezos announced Monday that he and his younger brother, Mark, would be on board New Shepard’s first crew flight; the news quickly boosted bidding. The winning amount is being donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people.

The completely automated capsule can carry up to six passengers, each with their own big window. Blue Origin’s top sales director, Ariane Cornell, said following the auction that the fourth and final seat on the debut crew flight will be announced soon.

Blue Origin has yet to open ticket sales to the public or divulge prices.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Some tree damage in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
Severe storms cause damage in parts of Mid-Michigan
Severe threat for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
A few strong storms possible in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to help children heal
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers