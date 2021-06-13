Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son in Oakland county - was arrested on Flint’s north side late Friday.

Dontonio Temone Nichols was apprehended by the Oakland County Fugitive team after detectives developed information about his whereabouts.

He was arraigned Saturday -- accused of running a stop sign and broadsiding a car in Pontiac...and now faces charges for driving with a suspended license causing injury, failing to stop at an accident and resisting arrest.

Dash camera video captured the crash and deputies banding together to lift the vehicle enough to pull the woman from the wreckage.

Police say she was ejected from her vehicle, trapping her beneath the car with only her legs visible.

He son was left dangling in the vehicle in his car seat but wasn’t injured.

Deputies were able to save her and she has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Nichols is accused of getting out of the SUV he was driving, running from the scene and never checking on the occupants of the vehicle he hit.

Nichols is listed as a parole absconder with prior convictions for home invasion, drug possession and fleeing a police officer.

