Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street

By KCCI Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are investigating after an 8-year-old Iowa girl found an explosive device in the middle of her street while playing outside.

Maya Buffington, 8, was matter-of-fact as she described what she saw just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Southeast Waywin Drive in Ankeny, Iowa.

“I found a bomb,” she said. “I saw something in the street that I thought was a dead squirrel, and then, I went to go look at it. And it wasn’t a dead squirrel. It was something wrapped up in tape and cardboard.”

Maya Buffington, 8, found the explosive device in the middle of the street while playing outside in the morning and told her mother, who called 911.(Source: KCCI via CNN)

Luckily, Maya knew what to do.

“I thought I had to get away fast and go tell my mom,” the little girl said.

Maya’s mother called 911.

Police are now investigating the incident, saying neighbors have made numerous calls over the last few months reporting explosions. They passed around letters informing residents of what happened.

A number of children live in the area, including Cavion Mure, whose dad, Tracey Mure, says he could have easily set off the device while riding his bike.

“That could have been easily an explosion and hurt a kid, so, it’s just crazy. You don’t think in this neighborhood that’s gonna happen,” Mure said.

Police didn’t elaborate on what type of device it was that Maya found, but spokesperson Sgt. Corey Schneden said it was concerning that the device was left in the middle of the street, where a person or vehicle could have detonated it.

Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the middle of the street, where a person or vehicle could have detonated it.(Source: Suzanne Buffington, KCCI via CNN)

The incident comes a little more than three months after Ankeny Police found and detonated a pipe bomb outside a polling site. They’re investigating any possible connection but say the two devices were “not similar” and weren’t made from the same materials.

“Nothing’s been ruled out. We don’t have anything that points directly that it’s connected, but we don’t have anything that says it’s not,” Schneden said. “Our ultimate goal is to figure out who’s doing this. We don’t want anyone to get hurt or any property damage.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

