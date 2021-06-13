Zooming in: Lansing will keep, expand online school option

LANSING, Mich. (AP and Christine Winter) - The Lansing school district never returned to classrooms during 2020-21. It now plans to further embrace online education in the fall by keeping it and offering it to other students in the capital region.

Lansing still plans to open schools in a traditional way as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. But Superintendent Sam Sinicropi says there’s a demand for online classes.

Lansing expects to enroll up to 600 students and hire 15 new teachers, who will teach solely online. Kids also can participate in sports and other activities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)