Columbiaville man named hero for saving man’s life after crash

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 60-year-old man in Lapeer County is being called a hero for saving a man’s life whose car flipped off of a bridge and into the water.

On Friday night, Lapeer County deputies were called to Marathon Bridge in Columbiaville about a car that had flipped into the Holloway Reservoir. However, when first responders arrived, the victim was already out of the water thanks to one man’s quick actions.

“I knew I had to do something because you could see the tires,” says Greg Baker, from Columbiaville.

Baker said he was out on his deck when he heard car wheels screeching the pavement and then a loud crash into the water.

“He hit the concrete, over the edge and then flipped, so I just knew it wasn’t going to be good,” said Baker.

Without hesitation, Baker jumped in. Desperate to find the driver.

Baker said, “I went to the back window but it was locked, so I starting beating on it trying to get it open and he started yelling, so I knew he was in air at least.”

Submerged in at least four feet of water, Baker knew he had to act fast.

“I dipped down into the water, it went down to about my shoulders, I reached down and found his leg and he grabbed my arm,” said Baker.

Baker managed to pull the driver out to safety… all before first responders arrived.

Kim Goldorf, a first responder for Marathon Township, arrived just three minutes after the call.

Goldorf said, Baker’s heroic actions that night made all the difference.. “I said to the guy, I’m like are you okay? Let me check you out. And he was like, ‘no I’m fine. God took a hold of the wheel.’ So I canceled the ambulance and he just kept hugging Greg and saying thank you, thank you,” said Goldorf.

For Baker, he said all he did was react. “It’s just one of those things that you just do, I guess you just watch or react,” said Baker.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.