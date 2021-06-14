Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday was a much more pleasant day than Saturday, when severe weather downed trees and knocked out power to thousands.

Large baseball size hail was reported in Ovid.

Overnight, we’ll see more clouds and some showers develop.

This could affect the Monday morning commute.

There will be a break in the rain during the later morning and early afternoon.

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorm return mid to late afternoon.

They’ll last into the early evening hours, then wind down.

With lower humidity levels, they won’t produce the heavy rain some folks received Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures, will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll back off a few more degrees on Tuesday making it a very comfortable day.

Dry weather continues with some fantastic weather both Wednesday and Thursday.

More rain and storms are possible Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.