Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunday was a much more pleasant day than Saturday, when severe weather downed trees and knocked out power to thousands.

Large baseball size hail was reported in Ovid.

Overnight, we’ll see more clouds and some showers develop.

This could affect the Monday morning commute.

There will be a break in the rain during the later morning and early afternoon.

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorm return mid to late afternoon.

They’ll last into the early evening hours, then wind down.

With lower humidity levels, they won’t produce the heavy rain some folks received Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures, will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll back off a few more degrees on Tuesday making it a very comfortable day.

Dry weather continues with some fantastic weather both Wednesday and Thursday.

More rain and storms are possible Friday.

Scattered Storms will Fade Away This Evening...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Small rain chances
Small rain / storm chances this afternoon
WJRT June 14th, 2021 Morning Weather
Strong storms possible today