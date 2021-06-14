Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Some tree damage in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
Severe storms cause damage in parts of Mid-Michigan
Severe threat for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
A few strong storms possible in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to help children heal
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
Using art to heal - new therapy room opens at Voices for Children
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers