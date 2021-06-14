One week after court-order, clean-up continues at condemned Flint apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/14/2021) - One week and crews have made quite a bit of progress on the Sunset Village Apartments property.

Last Monday a judge ordered in the City of Flint’s favor, mandating the owners of the complex to clean up the dilapidated property.

ABC12 first uncovered the complex’s mess in February, sharing that someone cut or stole the pipes which left people who live there without running water or heat.

After our reports, the City moved to condemn the complex. Four months later, it’s clear some steps are finally being taken to secure the property.

ABC12 spotted crews on the property the day of the judge’s ruling. They were beginning the clean-up process. One of the workers explained that an owner hired them to secure the Sunset Village Apartments complex.

Now, one week later, more than half of the windows and doors are boarded up and much of the property is mowed.

Neighbors are pleased and a bit shocked.

“The neighbors have been making complaints about Sunset Village since 2005 and nothing is being done - has been done,” Patty Warner said. “And so, I think it’s gone way too long. I think they’re beyond repair.”

Patsy Warner has lived nearby since 1988. She echoed what the Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association has been saying for months --this property should’ve never reached this poor condition.

Warner couldn’t believe it when she saw crews on site last week. To see them continuing still today, surprised her too.

While she’s happy, she’s still wondering what happens when the grass begins to grow again? Will someone continue to keep up the property?

The court order has the owners tasked with cutting the grass, boarding up every window and door, getting rid of the trash and putting a fence around the property.

Warner’s afraid they’re creating a new kind of eye sore.

ABC12 asked her what should be done with the complex. Warner replied, “Maybe just demolished - I hate to say that word - but made into green spaces or maybe a smaller complex. I’m not really sure and I’m not really sure how the Association feels, too. I think that’s something that needs to be talked about and I think they - we - can’t be left out of their decision either, that’s our neighborhood.

As part of the court order, if these crews take too long, the City of Flint can take over.

They’ll get the $50,000 that the owners were ordered to set aside. Those dollars should cover the cost of supplies and the work.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.