Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Austin police say 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor died over the weekend after being shot in the downtown area.
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP with Christine Winter) - Police in Austin, Texas said a Michigan man died after a mass shooting over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said more than a dozen people had been injured. Police believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties and said most of the victims were innocent bystanders.

In a statement, Kantor’s family said he had completed a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering at Michigan State University and then a master’s degree in business at the University of Michigan - Dearborn. The family said Kantor worked for Ford Motor Company as a product manager and was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years.

Police said at least one suspect was arrested and another was being sought. The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

