Small rain / storm chances this afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We still have some energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere from a passing cold front. That will help scattered showers and storms to re-develop for the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may have gusty winds and hail, so make sure you have our app or some way to stay updated through the afternoon – we’ll keep you updated on-air and online.

Rain ends later tonight with skies clearing into tomorrow morning. Tuesday we’ll see a few clouds with another cold front moving through. This will bring the possibility of a few sprinkles, but most look to stay dry all day. Skies will stay clear through Wednesday.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with a northerly wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph through the afternoon. Winds turn lighter overnight, with low temps in the mid 50s, before picking up to 10-20mph out of the NNE tomorrow. This will help to keep highs Tuesday in the thumb in the upper 60s to around 70, while inland areas make it to the low and mid 70s.

