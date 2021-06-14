Solar farms coming to Kawkawlin Township?

KAWKAWLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid Michigan community could become home to several solar farms and that has some residents speaking out in opposition.

And this is not the first time Kawkawlin Township residents have pushed back over the use of farm land in their community

”Peace, quiet, serenity,” said resident Regina Woods.

Those are a few of the reasons why Regina Woods loves living out on farm land.

Things that she believes that could be in jeopardy if solar farms are put in place in the surrounding farm land in Kawkawlin Township where Woods resides.

“They’re huge. They’ll take up acres and acres of property and when you look outside your home what you are going to see are black blight,”

“This is not a done deal by no means. Yes, I’ve heard DTE has been leasing some property at 30 dollars an acre, but it’s kind of just to tie it see if solar farms go,” township supervisor, Sam Davison.

Sam Davison is the township supervisor. He says the original draft for a solar farm ordinance was done over a year ago. But due to the pandemic, was put on the backburner and talks have just resumed over the past few months.

“I think some people are getting upset thinking we are trying to sneak something through we’re not,” Davison said.

Woods says the landowners don’t actually live in the community they will be leasing for the solar farms.

“Some live out in Linwood, some live out in Auburn. They bought the property and now they are going to lease with all other residents around them that it doesn’t effect. It’s not going in their backyard,” Woods said.

