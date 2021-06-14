Advertisement

Strong storms possible today

By Christina Burkhart
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving through this morning is bringing some early morning rain showers. There’s a few storms as well, but nothing strong. This round of rain will move out to the SE early on, and we’ll be left with sunshine through the mid-morning hours toward lunchtime.

We then have some energy in the higher levels of the atmosphere that will help scattered showers and storms to re-develop for the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may have gusty winds and hail, so make sure you have our app or some way to stay updated through the afternoon – we’ll keep you updated on-air and online.

Rain ends later tonight with skies clearing into tomorrow morning. Tuesday we’ll see a few clouds with another cold front moving through. This will bring the possibility of a few sprinkles, but most look to stay dry all day. Skies will stay clear through Wednesday.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with a northerly wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph through the afternoon. Winds turn lighter overnight, with low temps in the mid 50s, before picking up to 10-20mph out of the NNE tomorrow. This will help to keep highs Tuesday in the thumb in the upper 60s to around 70, while inland areas make it to the low and mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Popadich is a teacher at Grand Blanc High School.
Hundreds defend Michigan high school teacher after post on social media
A man wanted for a hit and run crash that led to the dramatic rescue of a 24-year-old woman and...
Hit and run driver apprehended in Flint
Some tree damage in Ovid, Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
Severe storms cause damage in parts of Mid-Michigan
Severe threat for Mid-Michigan on Saturday, June 12.
A few strong storms possible in parts of Mid-Michigan this evening
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting.
Police: Michigan man dies after mass shooting in Texas

Latest News

Scattered Storms will Fade Away This Evening...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Scattered Storms will Fade Away This Evening...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Small rain chances
Small rain / storm chances this afternoon
Small rain chances
Small rain / storm chances