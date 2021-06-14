Two women charged in SVSU sorority hazing probe

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two young women are facing criminal charges following a hazing probe at a mid-Michigan university.

Their sorority at Saginaw Valley State University has also been suspended from conducting any activity for the time being.

The investigation involved the Delta Sigma Theta sorority at SVSU and while police and prosecutors have not released many details, the criminal complaint indicates one person was injured.

The alleged incident or incidents took place between December 16th and 18th on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.

It appears the school was not notified until the end of April when the school gave the sorority Delta Sigma Theta a cease and desist order, meaning all activities are suspended for now.

Student Affairs at SVSU began its own investigation and the Saginaw Valley State University Police Department conducted one as well, which resulted in the Saginaw County prosecutor’s office authorizing hazing causing injury and assault and battery charges on two people, 21-year-old Renee McKinnie and 25-year-old Briana Wright.

They face misdemeanor charges which indicates the alleged injuries the victim sustained were minor. A more serious injury could result in a felony hazing charge.

The American Journal of Emergency Medicine defines hazing as “committing acts against an individual or forcing an individual into committing an act that creates a risk for harm in order for the individual to be initiated into or affiliated with an organization.”

What exactly the young women in the SVSU sorority case are accused of doing is not clear. The school’s website states the university has 14 sorority and fraternity chapters on campus.

We reached out to the sorority for comment, and the attorney for one of the defendants in the case, but we did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.