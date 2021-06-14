Advertisement

Water shutoffs resume this week in Saginaw

By Cheri Hardmon
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT)(06/14/21) - On this Monday-- Saginaw residents have been making their way to city hall. Many of them to pay their monthly water bill. Randy is one of those residents.

“Somebody is got to pay for the water,” the Saginaw resident said.

But many people have struggled to pay their bills over the past year-- due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s why the city suspended water shutoffs in March of 2020 to give people some breathing room. But starting tomorrow- shutoffs will resume for delinquent customers.

“I think we should wait a little longer. I mean, people are still struggling. If we’ve got water lets provide it,” he said.

Laketa Brodnex agrees.

She says she averages about $140 a month for her 4 different water bills for her home and while running an adult foster care.

She manages fine-- but understands how difficult the last year has been for so many others.

“I think they still need a little bit more time because we’re still in the pandemic, you know, things are starting to get a little bit better, but I think just a little bit more time for everybody should be good and sufficient today,” said Saginaw resident, Laketa Brodnex.

City Manager Tim Morales and Finance Director Lori Brown were not available today for comment, but during a May 24th City Council meeting Morales said the city is currently owed about 1 million dollars and that there are 750 accounts that are listed as past due.

City officials are urging residents struggling to pay their water bill to make payment arraignments.

Randy hopes the city will continue to tap into any assets they have to assist those in need.

“Yeah let’s exhaust the efforts to find all the resources out there to help people yeah if people still struggling,” he said.

