Flint City Council approves FY2022 budget after marathon meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Early Tuesday morning, Flint City Council narrowly passed a budget for the 2022 fiscal year, avoiding a government shutdown at the end of this month.

The 5-4 vote in favor happened after council stayed up late into the night yet again, after failing to pass a budget twice since last week’s deadline that was outlined by the City Charter.

The meeting ended shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, more than nine hours after it began.

Monday, the city proposed a budget to council with some new changes, gaining support from unions representing City of Flint Employees and Flint Firefighters and Police Officers.

Eric Mays, councilman for Flint’s 1st Ward, said the five who voted to approve the budget “just voted to adopt a deficit budget.”

He says he wants to make a complaint to the state treasury department against Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s administration for not providing pertinent information to the council.

He made a motion to send a letter to the treasury department, which failed. But the city clerk says he could be able to do so himself without his colleagues signing off.

Council also unanimously voted to formally accept the nearly $95 million earmarked for the city through the American Rescue Plan. That money will be provided in two payments.

Flint City Council will reconvene Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to take up more matters on the agenda for Monday’s regular session. Stay with ABC12 News for updates.

