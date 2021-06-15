Fenton Girl Scout earns organization’s top honor

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton teen has earned herself a Girl Scout Gold Award for her community service project during the pandemic.

The Gold award is the highest achievement in girl scouts and only 6% of scouts end up earning the distinguished honor.

Annabeth Carnes is a senior at Fenton High School. She’s also a girl scout with troop 74011. She’s a young woman with her community at heart.

So last year when school began in the fall, she noticed one particular problem.

“The school district didn’t have enough masks for all of their students. They had enough money to buy 1 disposable mask per students, and then two masks for the teachers,” Carnes said.

Being the problem solver that she is, Carnes made this her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She got to work -- recruiting community members to help make masks for students and staff. Donations poured in and so did the help. At one point, she had 40 people helping to make masks.

“We were calling around to different schools and asking principals and superintendents -- hey is this a need in your schools? Do you need more masks? And they were like oh my gosh, yes,” she said.

Carnes also wanted to educate people about wearing masks, so she took to social media, she created quizzes, and held mini workshops and offered educational resources about masks.

When it was all said and done, 1,600 masks were donated to Fenton Public Schools and several other school districts in mid Michigan.

A little proof-- that where there’s a will -- there’s a way.

And a Gold Award.

“I’m pretty proud of myself and my community. It was really cool to see, and I didn’t even know I could do it before we started,” she added.

Because Annabeth earned the Gold Award, she also gets a $500 scholarship to her school of choice.

