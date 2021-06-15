Flint city budget doesn’t include hiring more firefighters, police officers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In order for the City of Flint to get the federal $95-million COVID-19 relief money, the city council first had to pass a balanced budget. That means there’s no additional funding for public safety, so there won’t be any new police officers or fire fighters any time soon.

However, Flint City Fire Chief Raymond Barton said the big issue is not hiring new employees, it’s keeping their employees that’s the problem.

Barton said the budget allows for them to have 83 firefighters, but they’re down seven right now.

“While everyone else was sitting down and people were being paid stimulus… we were still coming to work and they were still risking their lives,” said Chief Barton.

Barton said his firefighters never got a break during the pandemic. In fact, they’ve been working overtime to keep up with the calls.

“We have the issue of not having an ambulance available sometimes in the city of Flint which results in a longer response time for the fire department being on scene,” said Chief Barton.

He said the station battles more than fires, they also deal with a high turnover rate.

Chief Barton said, “We get a lot of them, they come in, they get trained, and they get experience because we’re a pretty big department… then they leave and go onto other departments.”

Chief Barton said in the last couple of years they’ve had about a 25 percent turnover rate. A big part of that… money.

The starting wage for a Flint firefighter is about 27,000 dollars a year. In a comparable city like Lansing, their starting firefighters make about $35,000 a year. Chief Barton said there is an easy solution.

“Once they get out of the training, being able to pay them a higher wage will hopefully be a part of retaining some of firefighters,” said Chief Barton.

The Flint Fire Fighters Local 352 Union said they’re happy the city passed the budget to avoid a city shutdown -- which would have added to the shortage of workers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.