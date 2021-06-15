Gorgeous weather ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving south across the state today will keep winds out of the north, helping to keep temps cooler and humidity low. High pressure dropping in from the north will then serve to keep skies clear through tomorrow and most of Thursday before our next chance of rain.

Today we’ll see a few afternoon clouds with highs in the mid and upper 60s in the thumb, elsewhere low to mid 70s, thanks to a wind out of the N at 10-15mph. We’ll see gusts to around 25mph through the afternoon.

Winds then turn light overnight, remaining out of the north. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid and upper 40s for most! Some near the bay will fall to near 50 degrees.

Clear skies tonight will give way to a gorgeous Wednesday! Lots of sun tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the N at 5-10mph, so it’ll be a little cooler near the lakeshore.

Get outdoors and enjoy the weather today and over the next couple of days!

Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover with rain moving in at night. With winds shifting to the SW, temps are back to the mid 80s Thursday!

