JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Updated: 21 hours ago
Bright sunshine Monday morning gave way to some clouds and a few thundershowers for the afternoon.  The showers were of the “splash and dash” variety, with only a few spots receiving a brief heavy downpour.  The showers that popped up gradually faded away during the evening.  With partly cloudy skies for the late-night period, lows early Tuesday morning will settle down through the 50s.

With a northerly component to our wind continuing for the next couple of days, we will continue to hold a very comfortable setting across Mid-Michigan as high temperatures remain in the 70s.  Tuesday will begin with mostly sunny skies, but we will see some clouds bubble up briefly during the afternoon.  Wednesday will feature bright sunshine for most of the ABC12 viewing area for most of the day.

As winds shift back in from the southwest for the end of the workweek, we will see readings quickly climb back into the 80s.  Thursday will remain dry, with mostly to partly sunny skies expected.  The heat and humidity will build for Friday. On ABC12 News, we will tell you what that may mean for our thunderstorm potential for the end of the week and for Fathers’ Day weekend. - JR

