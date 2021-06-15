Longtime community leader Glendorah Lawrence honored in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/15/21)-“When yo know the neighbors and you know the need, you become attached,” said Neighborhood Action Association Group leader, Glendorah Lawrence.

Glendorah Lawrence has been part of the Neighborhood Action Association Group for 3 decades-- but the relationship with the Saginaw Community she has served goes back even further.

“I lived here from birth to 3 years old and then we moved 5 blocks down. So this has been my neighborhood for a long period of time,” Lawrence said.

A neighborhood she says has undergone a lot of changes in those 60 plus years.

“People have moved out. There’s a lot of need. I know they say brain power leaves Saginaw so I said the heart needs to stay here,” she said.

And that’s what she did. Lawrence has poured her heart and soul into the city and this neighborhood. Until she says it was time to turn over the reigns to someone else.

“The labor of love doesn’t make it a retirement. I’m just going to hopefully move on and let someone else come in and give their support and love as I did,” Lawrence said.

At Tuesday’s association meeting Lawrence was recognized for her contributions to Saginaw and the Houghton-Jones Community Center.

“She’s been involved in Light up the City, any cleanups. Anything we do in the city, if you mention it Glendorah’s there,” said Saginaw Mayor, Brenda Moore.

And that will continue-- even after retirement.

“I’ll be getting my hands dirty with the gardens, so they’ll still see my face, just won’t have to be here at a certain hour,” Lawrence said.

